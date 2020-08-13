Biden and Harris set for briefing and speeches on coronavirus pandemic Thursday

Politics

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, are set to appear together in Delaware for a second consecutive day for a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

The two are set to receive a Thursday briefing from a panel of public health experts assembled by Biden’s campaign. Biden has for months been receiving private briefings from a group of health experts who are advising his campaign on pandemic policies, as well as whether and how the former vice president can hold in-person events.

That briefing will be followed by speeches from Biden and Harris, who was offered and accepted the Democratic vice presidential nod on Tuesday and campaigned in person with Biden for the first time on Wednesday in Wilmington.

Biden and Harris both used speeches Wednesday to hammer President Donald Trump over his handling of the pandemic.

Harris contrasted the coronavirus pandemic, which has left more than 166,000 Americans dead and caused more than 5 million cases in the United States, with Ebola during former President Barack Obama and Biden’s administration, which resulted in two deaths.

“This is what happens when we elect a guy who just isn’t up for the job,” Harris said. “Our country ends in tatters and so does our reputation around the world.”

Biden has long called for Trump to drastically escalate the production of protective medical equipment by invoking the Defense Production Act. He has also said he would rapidly expand coronavirus testing and supplies, and make all coronavirus-related medical care free.

Biden’s campaign is seeking to capitalize on the burst of attention and interest around Harris’ selection as his running mate. His campaign said it raised a combined $34.2 million on Tuesday, the day Harris was selected, and Wednesday, when the two held their first grassroots fundraiser together.

Their focus on the coronavirus pandemic Thursday comes as talks in Washington over a major economic relief package stalled. Trump’s handling of the pandemic is certain to be a focal point of the Democratic National Convention, a virtual event which will take place next week through a series of speeches delivered from across the country — including Biden and Harris speaking from the Chase Center in Wilmington.