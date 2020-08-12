Biden and Harris set to deliver speech together as Democratic ticket in Delaware

Politics

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, are set to make their first appearance together Wednesday afternoon for a speech in Delaware.

The speech comes the day after Biden chose Harris after a months-long vice presidential vetting process, making her the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent to be tapped for a major political party’s ticket.

Their spouses, Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, will also attend the speech in Wilmington, Jill Biden spokesperson Michael LaRosa said.

In a tweet that could preview their message, Biden tweeted Wednesday morning that if he and Harris win, “we’re going to inherit multiple crises, a nation divided, and a world in disarray. We won’t have a minute to waste.”

“That’s exactly why I picked her: She’s ready to lead on day one,” he tweeted.

Harris on Wednesday tweeted a biographical video that started with Biden asking her to join the ticket and echoed Biden’s core message.

“We are in a battle for the soul of this nation. But together, it’s a battle we can win,” Harris tweeted.

After the speech, Biden and Harris are set to appear together at an online fundraiser for “grassroots” small-dollar donors.

Whether and how the two can hit the campaign trail, together or separately, remains to be seen. Next week’s Democratic National Convention would ordinarily kick off a frenetic two-and-a-half month sprint to the November 3 election, but the coronavirus pandemic has effectively sidelined Biden from campaigning. He spent July delivering weekly speeches detailing planks of his economic agenda.

The last time Biden held a campaign rally — March 9 in Detroit, on the eve of the Michigan primary — Harris appeared with him on stage, as the 77-year-old former vice president called himself a “bridge” to a new generation of Democratic leaders.