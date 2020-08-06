Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

Politics

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement came shortly before DeWine, a Republican, was scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump in Cleveland.

DeWine was tested as part of the “standard protocol” to greet Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport, the governor’s office said in a statement. He is returning to Columbus, where he and his wife Fran will both be tested.

DeWine tweeted Thursday that he’s not experiencing symptoms at this time.

“As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I’m following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days,” he wrote.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was also tested for coronavirus Thursday ahead of Trump’s visit and tested negative, DeWine’s office said.

DeWine is the latest politician to test positive for coronavirus shortly before they were scheduled to meet with Trump. Last week, GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert, who has frequently refused to wear a mask, tested positive for the virus shortly before he was scheduled to fly aboard Air Force One with Trump to Texas.

DeWine is the second known governor to test positive for coronavirus, after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced in July he had contracted Covid-19.

This story is breaking and will be updated.