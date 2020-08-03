Trump’s campaign returns to TV airwaves with ads attacking Joe Biden

Politics

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is back on television with a new pair of ads attacking presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, following a temporary suspension of ad spending late last week.

The new ad blitz comes after new campaign manager Bill Stepien canceled all of the campaign’s ad buys last week to assess where the campaign was spending money and which voters in particular were receiving their message. Stepien’s review concluded that they need to put a specific emphasis on early voting states where Trump runs the risk of falling behind. The ads are expected to run on local broadcast and cable outlets in the early voting states of North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Arizona. The ads will also run on Spanish language channels.

In a statement to reporters, Stepien wrote, “In many states, more than half of voters will cast their votes well before Election Day and we have adjusted our strategy to reflect that.”

In a pair of ads released Monday morning, the campaign continues in its attempts to portray Biden as “a tool of the radical left” and directly appeals to voters they say constitute the “Silent Majority” that delivered the win for Trump in 2016. Trump’s efforts to tie Biden to the left have been complicated by the fact that Biden ran a successful primary campaign that largely resisted the progressive left’s more ambitious proposals and positioned him as a moderate voice within the Democratic Party.

The new ads do not mention the coronavirus pandemic. In the month of July, per ad tracking firm CMAG, the campaign didn’t run a single TV ad mentioning the ongoing public health crisis.

In response to the new ads, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, “The American people know Joe Biden. And after seven consecutive months of failed leadership during the worst public health crisis in generations, they know that our nation’s capacity to join the rest of the world in beating back COVID-19 has been crippled by one overriding burden: Donald Trump.”