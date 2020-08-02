Birx warns US is ‘in a new phase’ of coronavirus pandemic with more widespread cases

Politics

Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday said the US is in a new phase in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the deadly virus is more widespread than when it first took hold in the US earlier this year.

“What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread. It’s into the rural as equal urban areas,” Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

Birx’s comments come as the US has reported more coronavirus cases and deaths than any other country.

As of Sunday, the US had reported more than 4.6 million cases of Covid-19 and at least 154,449 Americans have died, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.