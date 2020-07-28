Here are the differences between the Democratic and Republican stimulus bills

Politics

Senate Republicans formally unveiled a roughly $1 trillion stimulus proposal this week, offering a starting point for negotiations with Democrats over what will likely become Congress’s last major economic response to the pandemic.

The $600 federal boost to unemployment benefits expires July 31, but millions of people are already receiving their last checks.

Democrats, who control the House, are unified behind a far bigger and different proposal. They passed their own $3 trillion stimulus bill in May.

Republicans will need support from Democrats to get a bill on the President’s desk and the two sides are starting far apart. Here are some of the key differences between the two bills: