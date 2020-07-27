Trump revises lawsuit to block release of tax records after Supreme Court ruling

Politics

President Donald Trump filed an amended complaint Monday in New York federal court to argue that the Manhattan district attorney’s subpoena for his financial records is “wildly overbroad” and was issued in “bad faith” — his latest attempt to block access to such records as part of a criminal inquiry.

The amended lawsuit is Trump’s effort to block the subpoena to his accounting firm after the Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that a president does not have complete immunity from a state grand jury investigation.

In the filing, Trump’s lawyers said the subpoena, which seeks eight years of tax returns and other financial records from his longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, “is so sweeping that it amounts to an unguided and unlawful ‘fishing expedition’ into the President’s personal financial and business dealings” and argued that it reaches beyond the scope of District Attorney Cy Vance’s jurisdiction.

Because the grand jury subpoena is based on a similar subpoena from the House Oversight Committee to Mazars, Trump’s lawyers said, instead of being tailored to Vance’s investigation, it was “overbroad and sought irrelevant records.”

“That the District Attorney dubiously claims he did this for ‘efficiency’ reasons does not save the subpoena from invalidation. It confirms that he lacked a good faith basis and that the subpoena amounts to harassment of the President,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

When Trump’s lawyers sued Vance last year, they also raised a “bad faith” argument.

After briefings and argument, US District Judge Victor Marrero rejected Trump’s position. In a 75-page ruling, the judge said that Vance had no secondary motive in issuing the subpoena and noted that the evidence sought from the subpoena could lead to a successful investigation.

“None of these investigations necessarily involve the President himself, and the President fails to show that the District Attorney could not reasonably expect to obtain a favorable outcome in a criminal investigations that is substantially related to the topics and targets listed above. Barring a stronger showing from the President, the Court declines to impute bad faith to the District Attorney in these proceedings,” the judge wrote.

At a hearing earlier this month, Marrero noted that he had decided the question of bad faith already and asked Trump’s team to provide new information, if it had it, for the judge to review.

Trump attorney William Consovoy told the judge he viewed the prior ruling as a decision that there was no bad faith in initiating the investigation.

“We do think the focus is somewhat different,” Consovoy said, adding that at some point the subpoena becomes so broad “it becomes improper.”

Carey Dunne, the general counsel representing the district attorney’s office, told the judge a twist on the argument was a delay tactic.

“The facts will not change and therefore the factual conclusions will not change,” Dunne said.