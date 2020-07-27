Notre Dame withdraws from hosting first presidential debate due to coronavirus

Politics

The University of Notre Dame announced Monday it will withdraw from hosting the first presidential debate in September due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The debate, scheduled for September 29, will now take place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

Notre Dame said in a statement that Father John Jenkins, the president of the university, “made what he called ‘this difficult decision because the necessary health precautions would have greatly diminished the educational value of hosting the debate on our campus.'”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.