Georgia Senate candidate awaits coronavirus test results after wife tests positive

Jon Ossoff, the Democratic candidate for US Senate in Georgia, announced Saturday that he is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test after experiencing symptoms and his wife having tested positive for Covid-19.

“As many of you know my wife Alisha is an OB/GYN doctor at Emory,” Ossoff wrote on Twitter. “Last night she tested positive for COVID after developing symptoms this week. Thankfully her symptoms have been mild but please keep her in your thoughts. I was tested today & await results.”

Ossoff’s campaign said in a statement that he has not held or participated in an in-person campaign event in more than a month. Instead, he has held virtual campaign events and town halls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Jon is also experiencing symptoms and was tested for the virus this morning. His results are pending,” said Miryam Lipper, campaign communications director, in the statement Saturday.

Ossoff plans to remain in isolation until medical professionals clear both him and his wife, the campaign said.

Lipper said that Dr. Alisha Kramer, Ossoff’s wife, who is an OB-GYN at Emory University Hospital, began isolating “immediately” after experiencing symptoms this week. CNN has reached out to Emory for comment.

Ossoff won the Georgia Democratic primary for the Senate seat in June and faces incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue in the fall.

In 2017, Ossoff ran and nearly won a special election for a US House seat in a longtime conservative Georgia district. Despite his loss to Republican Karen Handel, Ossoff became a household name in the state.

