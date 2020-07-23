Trump cancels Republican convention activities in Jacksonville

Politics

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Republicans have scrapped plans to hold convention activities in Jacksonville, Florida.

The move is a striking turnaround for Trump, who moved the convention to Jacksonville after North Carolina’s governor raised public health concerns about having massive gatherings in Charlotte, as the GOP had long planned.

Pared-back events in Charlotte will still be held, Trump said.

Trump said he informed his team that his focus was on protecting the American people, even though aides advised him they could make an in-person convention safe.

“I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right. It’s just not right,” Trump said at the White House. “To have a big convention, it’s not the right time.”

“There’s nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe,” Trump said.

His decision Thursday marks a complete reversal after insisting for months that an in-person acceptance speech be delivered before a massive crowd.

Earlier in the pandemic, Trump forced the Republican National Committee to embark upon an extensive search for a new venue to host an in-person convention after North Carolina’s Democratic governor balked at the prospect of a major gathering.

Trump has now upended convention plans in two key swing states he must win to have a shot at reelection.

Trump announcement about Jacksonville came hours after Quinnipiac released a poll showing Biden leading Trump 51% to 38% in Florida.

The poll also found that 62% of those surveyed believed it would be unsafe to hold the event in Jacksonville, to 34% who thought it would be safe. Among Republicans, 69% said doing so would be safe, while 26% said they thought it would be unsafe.

As recently as last week, convention organizers had been planning to limit its crowd to 2,500 delegates on the first three nights of the event, followed by 7,000 on its final night, when Trump would deliver what would likely be the most important speech of his reelection bid on prime-time television.

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a letter to convention delegates last week informing them of the changes, telling them the party fully intended to conduct a convention celebration, but would do so by making adjustments that comply with local health guidelines.

Those plans to pare down the convention — and then a week later, cancel the portion in Jacksonville altogether — were made as coronavirus cases spiked in Florida.

“When we chose it, it was not at all hot. It was free. And all of a sudden, it happened quickly,” Trump said Thursday.

Trump said Republicans would still meet in Charlotte as planned on the first day of the four-day convention to handle official business.

He said Republicans will plan something “exciting,” but that it will be “nothing like having 25,000 people.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.