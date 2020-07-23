Justice Department watchdog to investigate federal use of force in Portland and Washington

Politics

The Justice Department’s independent watchdog agency said Thursday that it will investigate the use of force by federal law enforcement officers in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, DC.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in a statement that his review of the law enforcement forces would include an examination of the instructions they received and their compliance with policies regarding proper identification as well as use of chemical agents.

The announcement followed outrage from the public and key congressional Democrats, who had demanded the inspector general review.

The violent crackdown on a peaceful protest in front of the White House last month marked one of the darkest moments of the Trump presidency.

This story is breaking and will be updated.