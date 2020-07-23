DHS will lift ban on Global Entry program for NY residents

Politics

The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday that it will allow New York state residents to participate in Trusted Traveler Programs again, including Global Entry, after barring New Yorkers earlier this year due to provisions in a new state law supporting undocumented immigrants.

DHS said Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature had amended the law, which went into effect last December and allowed undocumented immigrants to apply for New York driver’s licenses while protecting applicants’ information from immigration enforcement agencies.

The move to no longer allow New York residents to participate in certain traveler programs had sparked outrage among lawmakers and state officials. At the time, Cuomo had called the federal government’s changes to the Trusted Traveler Programs “pure politics,” saying, “It has nothing to do with affecting government policy or laws.”

The Global Entry program — managed by US Customs and Border Protection — gives dedicated and expedited service for preapproved travelers entering the US.

New York state will now allow information-sharing of Department of Motor Vehicles records “as necessary for an individual seeking acceptance into a trusted traveler program, or to facilitate vehicle imports and/or exports,”according to the legislative text quoted by DHS.

“We appreciate the information sharing to CBP for the trusted travel program, which enables DHS to move forward and begin once again processing New York residents,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement.

“Nonetheless, local New York law continues to maintain provisions that undermine the security of the American people and purport to criminalize information sharing between law enforcement entities,” Wolf’s statement added.

DHS said it’s working with the Justice Department to determine next steps.

Cuomo said in a statement Thursday that he had met with President Donald Trump last winter on how to address the issue while protecting New Yorkers’ privacy.

“Subsequently the matter was dealt with in the state budget passed in April,” he said. “I am glad that this issue has finally been resolved for all New Yorkers.”