US service member dies in Syria

A US service member died Tuesday in Syria, according to a military press release.

The service member was assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led military coalition that’s fighting ISIS, the release said.

The release did not identify the service member, noting that it was standard policy “to defer casualty identification procedures to the relevant national authorities after the next of kin have been notified.”

Initial reports indicated the incident was not due to enemy contact, and the incident is under investigation, the release added.

Another service member died in Syria earlier this year. Army Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, from Wilmington, North Carolina, died in January in Deir ez-Zor province, according to a release from the US Defense Department at the time.

Moore died “during a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations” and the incident was under investigation, the department said at the time.