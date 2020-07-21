Florida lawmaker reportedly verbally accosts Ocasio-Cortez over stance on unemployment, crime in New York

Politics

Rep. Ted Yoho, a Florida Republican, got into a heated exchange with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Monday, cursing as he walked away from their conversation. According to an account published in The Hill, Yoho said “f**king bitch” as he walked away.

Yoho’s office denies that he made the comment, telling CNN in a statement that he “made a brief comment to himself as he walked away summarizing what he believes her policies to be: bullshit.”

According to the reporter from The Hill, who overheard the remarks, Yoho came up to Ocasio-Cortez outside the House steps and sparked a conversation about her position on unemployment and crime in New York City. Yoho said she was “disgusting” and told her she is out of her mind, according to The Hill’s story. Ocasio-Cortez said he was being rude.

She confirmed the confrontation occurred in a tweet Tuesday morning.

“I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday. Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door,” she wrote. “But hey, ‘b*tches’ get stuff done.”

Yoho’s communications director told CNN in a statement that the congressman “had a brief member to member conversation on the steps of the Capitol. As you know, these conversations happen frequently when the House is in session.”

“He did not call Rep. Ocasio-Cortez what has been reported in the Hill or any name for that matter. It sounds better for the Hill newspaper and gets more media attention to say he called her a name – which he did not do. It is unfortunate that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is using this exchange to gain personal attention,” the spokesman said.