Markey and Kennedy neck-and-neck in fundraising in Massachusetts Senate race

Incumbent Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy posted nearly identical second quarter fundraising totals in the competitive Massachusetts Senate Democratic primary, signs of a close race with a month and a half to go before votes are cast.

Markey, who first came to the Senate after winning a special election in 2013 and then was reelected in 2014, reported raising $1.96 million between the start of April and the end of June, and finished the quarter with about $4.8 million in cash on hand. Kennedy reported raising $1.91 million and also ended the quarter with about $4.8 million in cash on hand.

Even excluding other sources of funds like transfers, offsets and loans, the candidates were neck-and-neck, with Markey reporting $1.84 million and Kennedy reporting $1.88 million in net contributions.

Kennedy held a significant spending edge in the quarter, however, reporting nearly $3.4 million in total expenditures to Kennedy’s $1.6 million. That disparity has played out on the airwaves, where Kennedy outspent Markey about $1.8 million to just $52,000 on advertising between the beginning of April and the end of June, according to data from CMAG.

Kennedy had outraised Markey in the last two quarters and entered the second quarter with more than $6.2 million cash on hand to Markey’s $4.4 million, but Kennedy’s heavy spending in the period left the candidates with roughly equal cash stockpiles for the primary’s home stretch.

The Markey and Kennedy campaigns did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The primary between Markey and Kennedy has reflected some of the ideological and generational divides in Democratic politics, with Markey receiving endorsements from high-profile members of the progressive wing of the party and Kennedy collecting support from a number of more moderate and establishment figures.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who worked with Markey as leading sponsors of the Green New Deal, has endorsed Markey, along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ro Khanna. Kennedy, meanwhile, has been endorsed by Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis, Rep. Joaquin Castro, and a number of his former House colleagues; he was also endorsed by Rep. Mark Pocan, co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

The Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary is set to take place on September 1.