Chris Cuomo slams Trump for hawking Goya products during coronavirus pandemic

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo blasted President Donald Trump and his adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump for showing off Goya products as the United States coronavirus death toll passes 137,000.

“You tell me how a President in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bullshit? Are you kidding me? Hawking products? Goya, I don’t care who it is. Resolute desk? This is what he’s resolute about,” Cuomo said on “Cuomo Prime Time” Wednesday evening.

After Ivanka Trump on Tuesday posted a photo on her Twitter account posing with a can of Goya black beans, Trump added a photo on Instagram yesterday flashing a thumbs-up with a bevy of Goya products displayed on the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.

The posts came in response to a social media boycott of Goya after CEO Robert Unanue praised Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House last week.

“On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they’re selling beans. Are you kidding me?” Cuomo said. “Seriously? Seriously. This is not left and right. This is reasonable, my brothers and sisters. The guy is sitting on the Resolute desk with a bunch of Goya products. Proof positive of why we need many Faucis, but we only have one.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, said in an interview with The Atlantic that efforts by some in the White House to discredit him, including trade adviser Peter Navarro penning an opinion piece attacking him, are a “bit bizarre.” Fauci called Navarro’s letter a “big mistake.”

“The idea of [Trump] messing with Fauci when he’s selling magic beans is crazy,” Cuomo said.

White House officials said Navarro circumvented their standard protocols for writing an opinion article, and Trump said he has a good relationship with Fauci.

“Hopefully these thug tactics have backfired enough to make Trump and Co. think twice before shifting blame and playing a BS game in the middle of a pandemic,” Cuomo said.