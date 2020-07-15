Trump will further challenge Manhattan DA’s subpoena following Supreme Court decision on tax records

Politics

Lawyers for President Donald Trump say they will raise additional challenges to the Manhattan district attorney’s subpoena for his tax records after the Supreme Court ruled a president does not have broad immunity against a state grand jury investigation.

In a joint filing made with the lower court judge, lawyers for Trump, citing a concurring opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and joined by Neil Gorsuch, that said the President “may raise further arguments as appropriate,” including whether the subpoena is too broad and if it would impede the President’s ability to carry out his job.

“The President intends to raise some or all of these arguments in his forthcoming Second Amended Complaint,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

