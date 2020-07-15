Judge halts federal execution and orders further evaluation of mental competency claims

Politics

The second federal execution scheduled for this week has been halted by a federal judge out of Washington, DC.

Wesley Ira Purkey was scheduled to be executed at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, but US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an injunction prohibiting the federal Bureau of Prisons from going forward with Purkey’s scheduled execution. Chutkan noted that Purkey suffers from progressive dementia, schizophrenia and severe mental illness, but did not rule on whether Purkey is competent, and ordered the court to further evaluate these claims.

Purkey was sentenced to death in January 2004 after he was convicted in federal court for the interstate kidnapping and killing of 16-year-old Jennifer Long in 1998.

The Justice Department filed an immediate appeal.

Purkey’s attorney, Rebecca Woodman, said he is “a 68-year old, severely brain-damaged and mentally ill man who suffers from advanced Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”

“Though he has long accepted responsibility for his crime, he no longer has a rational understanding of why the government plans to execute him,” Woodman said on Wednesday. “By staying Wes’s execution, the court’s action signals the importance of allowing him to present the extensive, available medical evidence demonstrating his incompetency to be executed.”

The Department of Justice is asking for a swift resolution on appeal, arguing that the Federal Bureau of Prisons will suffer harm if the execution is postponed.

The last-minute legal wranglings are similar to the 11th hour legal bids concerning Daniel Lewis Lee, who was ultimately executed Tuesday morning in the first federal execution since 2003.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.