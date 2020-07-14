New PAC aims to elect candidates who will focus on policy to end daily gun violence

Politics

Robert Emmons Jr. ran for Congress — and lost.

But he won’t let that stop him from being involved.

Emmons channeled the energy from his congressional campaign into starting a new political action committee, Our Everyday. The PAC launched last month with the aim to elect candidates who will work to end daily gun violence.

The new group looks to endorse candidates with lived experiences that Emmons and his team believe lead to gun violence in the first place, such as poverty, education inequities and health care disparities. Emmons noted that such issues are often neglected or forgotten in discussions about gun violence prevention.

“We operate electorally to support candidates that treat gun violence as an epidemic and advocate to address its root causes. We’re building political power by shifting the national gun violence prevention conversation to focus on progressive policies that will ultimately uplift communities of color and bring peace and justice to our communities,” the PAC writes on its site.

“On the federal level, we talk a lot about the assault weapons bans and the background checks and the red flag laws,” he said. “But oftentimes, we forget or neglect to mention that in order to end everyday gun violence, we also have to talk about addressing the inadequacy in our health care, educational inequities, environmental racism, poverty and injustice. To us, that’s how we end everyday gun violence.”

Emmons, a 27-year-old Black man, ran for Congress in Illinois’ 1st Congressional District this year. He placed a distant third in his Democratic primary against 27-year incumbent Rep. Bobby Rush (former President Barack Obama once lost a primary to Rush).

Emmons says his campaign for Congress earlier this year was inspired by what he saw as a need to end gun every day gun violence, and his PAC seeks to do just that.

Among the qualities Our Everyday considers in the candidates it endorses are whether or not the candidate believes that gun violence qualifies as an epidemic and whether or not the candidate has lived experiences with the root causes that lead to gun violence. The PAC believes that if the candidates have experienced the issues they are fighting to fix, they’ll be prepared to take on gun violence while in office.

The PAC also considers whether or not the candidate has a history with community organizing around gun violence or gun violence related issues, as well as whether or not the potential outcome of the race will, “shift political power back to communities of color, particularly those most affected by gun violence,” the group said.

Our Everyday is fundraising through Emmons’ campaign donor list and social media and aims to support their candidates through small dollar contributions.

“We’re not taking any money from any corporations or any corporate PACs, we’re going to be 100% fully funded by the people,” Emmons said.

The PAC wants to introduce the candidates it endorses — which Emmons called, “progressive challengers” — to organizations within the traditional gun violence prevention space.

According to Igor Volsky, executive director of Guns Down America, the gun violence prevention space has mostly focused on mass shootings instead of the everyday gun violence that occurs in Black and brown communities.

“We have 100 people die from gun violence every single day. We believe that we really have a responsibility to organize the other powerful voices in society to help solve that problem. And some of those voices tend to be corporations who can speak to audiences that advocates may not reach, who can start creating cultural change around this issue in unique ways, who can begin to provide political cover for politicians to think more boldly about this issue,” Volsky said.

Volsky, whose own organization aims to reduce gun violence by campaigning for corporations and influential Americans to work on gun violence prevention said Emmons and Our Everyday is “absolutely essential” because the PAC “seeks to empower those who are working on the front lines of this problem every single day.”

“Particularly the moment that we’re in, when we’re talking and thinking about how do we do away with systems of racial inequality and racial injustice, thinking about policies that invest directly in Black and Brown communities and empower those communities is so incredibly important to reduce over policing and to also really tackle the problem of gun violence,” he said.

Our Everyday’s endorsements

In its first round of endorsements last month, Our Everyday backed three candidates: Jamaal Bowman, Mondaire Jones and Charles Booker.

Bowman won his primary in New York’s 16th District, as did Jones in New York’s 17th District. Booker lost the Democratic primary for the Kentucky Senate seat held by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The PAC is announcing more endorsements this month, including candidates at the state level, such as Rasheen Aldrige, an incumbent state lawmaker in Missouri who is running in an uncontested Democratic primary in August, and Sybrina Fulton, who is running in Miami-Dade 1st District for County Commissioner against Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert, the Miami Herald reports. Fulton’s son, Trayvon Martin, was fatally shot by a neighborhood watch captain in Sanford, Florida, in 2012.

On the federal level, Our Everyday is also endorsing Cori Bush, ahead of her Democratic primary in Missouri’s 1st District. Bush ran for the same seat in 2018 and lost to Rep. William Lacy Clay, who has represented the district since 2001. Bush aims to unseat Clay this August.

Bush, a registered nurse, pastor, community organizer and mother of two, said that, after the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, she recognized that there were “everyday people putting their lives and livelihoods on the line fighting for Black lives,” she said.

Asked why she’s running for office, she said, “I knew it was something that I had to do to get the heart of the people that were out there on the streets fighting selflessly, to get that into Congress.” Bush spoke to a lack of representation from elected officials and mentioned that someone from the movement for Black lives needed to be in office.

The PAC is also endorsing Marie Newman in Illinois’ 3rd District, who won her primary in March. Newman ran for Congress in 2018 and lost by a small margin in the 2018 primary to Daniel Lipinski, who she defeated this time around. Newman is running against Republican candidate Mike Fricilone in the general.

Newman has been in the gun violence prevention space for more than 25 years. As a Moms Demand Action spokesperson in Illinois, Newman says she spent time with mothers who had lost their children to gun violence. They would meet at a church to tell stories, she said.

“It was usually one, two, or three children, not just one child,” she said. “And they oftentimes would refer back to the fact that, ‘There’s nowhere safe for my child to go,’ because there are very few safe spaces in that general area for kids to go after school.”