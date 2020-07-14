House Democrats ask Supreme Court to speed things up in Trump financial docs cases

Politics

The House of Representatives asked the Supreme Court late Monday night to move faster so it can begin a renewed attempt to obtain documents from President Donald Trump’s financial firms.

The court ruled Thursday that House committees could seek the documents, but it sent the case to a lower court to further review the subpoenas.

However, since judgments are not normally issued until 25 days after the Supreme Court ruling comes down, that limits the amount of time the House has to go back through the lower courts. Monday’s motion asks the court to cut the 25 days short and accelerate the process.

Speed is of the essence, House lawyer Doug Letter wrote, because the current subpoenas die when Congress ends in January.

“Immediate issuance of this Court’s judgments would accelerate the proceedings in the lower courts so that the Committees may obtain the materials necessary to undertake any needed legislative reforms as quickly as possible to address, among other issues, conflicts of interest that threaten to undermine the Presidency, money-laundering and unsafe lending practices, and foreign interference in U.S. elections and any other ongoing threats to national security arising from President Trump’s foreign financial entanglements,” Letter wrote.

Chief Justice John Roberts has asked for the Justice Department to respond by Thursday afternoon.

Democrats say they need the records from Trump’s longtime accounting firm and two banks to further legislative inquiries into a variety of issues ranging from alleged hush money payments and illegal foreign involvement in a US campaign to potential violations of money laundering and ethics rules.

Trump’s lawyers sued to block the subpoenas, arguing that although they are directed to third parties, they involve the President and members of his family and amount to an illegal fishing expedition.

This story has been updated with the deadline from the court.