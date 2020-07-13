Craig Robinson, longtime basketball coach and brother of Michelle Obama, picked to lead coaches group

Politics

Craig Robinson, a longtime collegiate basketball coach and the brother of Michelle Obama, will lead the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the organization announced Monday.

Robinson will replace Jim Haney, who has held the position for 29 years.

“I’m extremely honored and excited for this tremendous and vital opportunity,” Robinson said. “I look forward to the challenges ahead.”

Robinson formerly served as the head coach at Brown and Oregon State and most recently worked for the NBA’s New York Knicks.

While he was at Princeton, Robinson was a two-time conference Player of the Year.

Although Robinson tends to remain behind-the-scenes politically, he did give speeches on behalf of his brother-in-law, Barack Obama, throughout the 2008 presidential campaign. He also introduced his sister at the Democratic National Convention that year.

Robinson and Michelle are extremely close. She details their tight-knit childhood in her best-selling memoir, “Becoming.” In the Netflix adaptation of Obama’s book, Robinson jokingly said, “No brother should have to deal with their sister being the most popular person in the world.”