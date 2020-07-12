Lindsey Graham says he will ask Mueller to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee

Politics

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, said Sunday that he will grant a request by Democrats to have former special counsel Robert Mueller testify about his investigation before the committee.

Graham’s comments follow an op-ed by Mueller published Saturday in The Washington Post, in which the former special counsel defended his office’s prosecution of Roger Stone and wrote that he is still a convicted felon and “rightly so” in light of President Donald Trump’s commutation of Stone. Mueller was appointed in May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“Apparently Mr. Mueller is willing – and also capable – of defending the Mueller investigation through an oped in the Washington Post,” Graham wrote on Twitter.

He added, “Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested Mr. Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation. That request will be granted.”

Senate Democrats have repeatedly pushed for Mueller to testify before the committee. Republicans in the Senate have said it’s time to move on from the investigation, but previously Graham said, “I’m all good, I’m done with the Mueller report.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.