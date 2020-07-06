New GOP-aligned group in Kansas has Kris Kobach as apparent target

Politics

An anonymous group with ties to Republicans has just emerged with the apparent aim of targeting Senate candidate Kris Kobach of Kansas, according to sources familiar with the effort.

Kobach is an anti-immigration firebrand and voter-fraud crusader whose primary campaign has sparked fears among GOP leaders that he could jeopardize a seat crucial to keeping control of the chamber.

Plains PAC filed with the Federal Election Commission on July 1 and has booked more than $1.6 million in ads to air from now until August 3, the day before the GOP primary, according to Kantar’s Campaign Media Analysis Group. The group has informed television stations that it plans to drop negative ads against Kobach, according to the sources.

It is unclear who is behind the Plains PAC. The public may not know until after the election; its FEC filing says its first report is due on August 20.

The group’s media buyer, Mentzer Media Services, has worked on behalf of Republicans, including Senate candidates and the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

The Plains PAC, Mentzer Media Services and the Senate Leadership Fund did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kobach is facing 10 Republican candidates including his top rival, Rep. Roger Marshall, an obstetrician-gynecologist who represents the same solidly Republican, farm-focused district from which former Senate Republican leader Bob Dole, Sen. Jerry Moran and the retiring Sen. Pat Roberts built the base of their power.

Other GOP candidates include Bob Hamilton, who owns a plumbing company, and Dave Lindstrom, a former Kansas City Chiefs player and businessman.

Some Kansas GOP political strategists are worried about state Sen. Barbara Bollier, a former Republican running for the Democratic nomination, who has quickly raised millions of dollars and could defeat Kobach in the general election, pointing to his loss in the 2018 gubernatorial race to Democrat Laura Kelly.

Kobach’s campaign has noted that while Democrats have long been competitive for offices in Kansas, they haven’t won a US Senate race since 1932.