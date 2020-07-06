Jon Huntsman concedes Utah’s GOP gubernatorial primary race

Politics

Former US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has conceded the Republican primary race for governor of Utah to Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox.

“Today the race was called, and we accept the will of the people, as is our tradition as Americans. The visions put forward for Utah were very different, and regret that I will not be leading the efforts in moving us towards a new horizon,” Huntsman said on Twitter. “Public service is in our blood and whatever our next chapter may hold, I am confident we will find a way to continue to contribute to the good of our community. God bless the Great State of Utah.”

Huntsman previously won two terms as governor in Utah and was President Barack Obama’s ambassador to China. He served as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Russia from September 2017 until October 2019.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.