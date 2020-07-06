Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she tested positive for coronavirus

Politics

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, one of the top prospects to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, said Monday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” the mayor said on Twitter.

She told MSNBC that she received the news that both she and her husband were positive on Monday. She said they decided to get tested because her husband was sleeping more than normal.

“It’s a shock,” she said, noting that she initially thought her husband’s symptoms were due to allergies. “It leaves me at a loss for words.”

The mayor added that her diagnosis highlights how contagious the virus is and that she has no idea where they were exposed.

Coronavirus cases have been steadily rising around the US, with the nationwide total of cases topping 2.9 million on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally. More than 130,000 people have died in the United States, the university has found.

A mayor that has risen in the national spotlight during both the racial reckoning roiling the country and the fight to contain the coronavirus, Bottoms has seen her standing among the women being considered to be Biden’s running mate grow in recent weeks.

CNN reported late last month that Bottoms, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Rep. Val Demings of Florida were believed to be the four leading vice president prospects.

Bottoms has leaned into the prospect of becoming Biden’s running mate.

When CNN’s Jake Tapper last month asked Bottoms if she was ready to be president, she bluntly said, “Yes.”

“There’s been no handbook for so many mayors and so many governors across this country dealing with Covid-19 and now with the demonstrations that we are seeing around the country,” she said in the late June interview. “I think that there has been a response to crisis that not many people have been tested in this way in the same way that leaders across this country have been over the past several months.”

This story has been updated with more details about Bottoms’ diagnosis and her Biden running mate prospects.