Supreme Court temporarily blocks court order that cleared the way for expanded vote by mail in Alabama due to Covid-19

Politics

The Supreme Court on Thursday night temporarily blocked a lower court order that would have cleared the way for more people in Alabama to vote by absentee ballot during Covid-19.

The vote was 5-4. The liberal bloc of Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan noted their dissent.

Alabama allows any registered voter to vote absentee. At issue in the case are state requirements that require a copy of a voter’s identification to accompany an absentee ballot as well as a voter affidavit that has been notarized or signed by two witnesses.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall had asked the Supreme Court to step in and allow those requirements to go back into effect after they were blocked by a lower court, which cited the coronavirus pandemic.

The state says the measures were enacted to protect absentee ballot fraud and pointed out that during the pandemic it has taken “extraordinary measures,” including issuing a state of emergency and entering a series of orders meant to protect health.

But four voters who are elderly or disabled joined with voting rights groups to challenge the requirements, arguing they violated the right to vote. They also challenged the state’s ban on curbside voting.

A lower court blocked the requirements in three counties — Jefferson, Mobile and Lee — for the July 14 Senate runoff.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.