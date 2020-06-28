Trump thanks ‘great people’ shown in Twitter video in which a man chants ‘white power’

Politics

President Donald Trump on Sunday widely shared a video he said is from the Villages, a community in Florida, in which a man driving a golf cart with Trump campaign posters is seen chanting “white power.”

The President retweeted the video that showed the community’s Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters arguing with one another. The President thanked the “great people” shown in the video.

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!” he wrote in the tweet.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

The US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar responded to the video played on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper on Sunday.

“I’ve not seen that video or that tweet, but obviously neither the President, his administration nor I would do anything to be supportive of white supremacy or anything that would support discrimination of any kind,” Azar said.

Azar declined to comment further when Tapper asked if it was a mistake by the President. “But obviously the President and I and his whole administration would stand against any acts of white supremacy.”

