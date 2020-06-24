Polls in Wisconsin and Ohio bring good news for Joe Biden

Politics

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads over President Donald Trump in one of the critical Midwestern states that helped the Republican Party win the presidency four years ago, according to a Marquette University poll from Wisconsin.

And a new poll out of Ohio from Quinnipiac University shows a tied race in a state where Trump bested Hillary Clinton by 8 percentage points in 2016.

The Wisconsin poll, released by Marquette University Law School on Wednesday, finds Biden widening his lead over Trump, garnering 49% of registered voters to Trump’s 41%. In early May, Biden stood at 46% and Trump at 43%.

Trump’s job approval has ticked down slightly — 45% of Wisconsin voters who approve of the job he’s doing as president, 51% disapprove. That’s moved from 47% approve and 49% disapprove in early May.

Three in 10 voters approve of how Trump is handling the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality against Black Americans.

Overall, 61% of Wisconsin voters approve of the protests, while 36% disapprove. Around a quarter of voters support calls to “defund the police,” 70% oppose, while 81% a call to “restructure the role of police and require greater accountability for police misconduct,” 16% oppose.

Under half (44%) approve of how Trump is handling coronavirus, 52% disapprove. Concern around coronavirus has decreased slightly, with 55% who say they’re worried about Cpvid-19, compared to 60% in March.

In Ohio, Biden received 46% support among registered voters and 45% support Trump, according to the Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Trump’s approval stands at 44% approve, 53% disapprove in the Buckeye State and 43% approve, 54% disapprove of his handling of coronavirus.

The majority of voters in Ohio think coronavirus restrictions are being lifted at the right speed — 60% say so — and 19% think they’re being lifted too quickly and 19% say not fast enough.

Trump leads Biden in prospective handling of the economy (53% Trump would do a better job, 43% Biden), while Biden leads Trump in race relations (54% Biden, 38% Trump), health care (51% Biden, 43% Trump), response to coronavirus (50% Biden, 45% Trump) and handling a crisis (50% Biden, 46% Trump).

Both states’ governors receive positive approval ratings, with 58% who approve of Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and 75% approval for Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Evers’ approval in Wisconsin is down from 64% in May, according to Marquette. DeWine is running 30 points ahead in job approval compared to Trump’s Ohio approval.

The Marquette Law School poll was conducted June 14 through 18 among a random national sample of 805 registered Wisconsin voters reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer. Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted June 18 through 22 among a random national sample of 1,139 registered Ohio voters reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer. Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.