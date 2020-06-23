Barack Obama plans to discuss ‘turbulent moment’ in US history in first virtual fundraiser with Joe Biden

Politics

President Barack Obama will appear with Joe Biden at his first virtual fundraiser Tuesday night, which has received contributions from some 120,000 people and raised over $4 million as of Tuesday morning, according to a source familiar with the event.

The campaign has billed the fundraiser a grassroots event, since there is not a minimum amount of money one needs to donate in order to tune in.

At the fundraiser, Obama plans to discuss Biden’s leadership, and specifically, why he believes his former vice president is the right fit for the current “turbulent moment” in American history, according to an Obama aide.

Visit CNN’s Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

Obama is expected to make the case for, among other things, Biden’s “empathetic leadership” in the middle of an “unprecedented health and economic crisis,” the aide said. The Obama aide also noted that the former president plans to campaign for and help raise money for other Democratic candidates up and down the ballot this fall.

Obama’s appearance Tuesday night will mark his re-emergence in the political arena after endorsing Biden in April. Obama’s political schedule is expected to get busier after the summer.

Appearing at a virtual town hall earlier this month hosted by My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a program of the Obama Foundation, Obama struck a hopeful tone as he discussed the protests and unrest following the death of George Floyd.

The events of the past few months represent “the kinds of epic changes… in our country that are as profound as anything I have seen in my lifetime,” he said.

“There is something different here,” Obama said. “You look at those protests, and that was a far more representative cross-section of America out on the streets, peacefully protesting, who felt moved to do something because of the injustices that they have seen. That didn’t exist back in the 1960s, that kind of broad coalition.”

The New York Times first reported details of how much money the fundraiser has raised so far.