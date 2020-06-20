Six campaign staffers working on Tulsa rally test positive for coronavirus

Politics

The Trump campaign confirmed six staffers working on the Tulsa rally tested positive for coronavirus.

“Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented. No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials. As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, facemasks and hand sanitizer,” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign communications director, said in a statement.

NBC was first to report the positive tests.

The rally is being convened despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Oklahoma recently reported its largest single day increase in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, and the arena where the rally will take place requested a written plan from the campaign “detailing the steps the event will institute for health and safety, including those related to social distancing.”

The Trump campaign has said that it takes “safety seriously,” and noted hand sanitizer, temperature checks and masks will be provided to attendees, though actually wearing a mask won’t be required. Trump himself doubled down on this position in an interview with Axios that was published late Friday, saying, “I recommend people do what they want.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.