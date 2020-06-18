Central Coast leaders react as Supreme Court blocks bid to end DACA
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Central Coast leaders are reacting after the Supreme Court's decision Thursday to block the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
DACA, which was established in 2012 through an executive branch memorandum under President Barack Obama, protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. DACA prevents them from being deported and allows them to legally work in the U.S.
DACA protections must be renewed every two years, and do not provide permanent legal status to recipients.
Local congressman Salud Carbajal reacted to the decision with a statement. In part, it reads:
“DACA gave nearly 800,000 young immigrants a shot at the American dream. Dreamers represent the best of our American values and their contributions make our country stronger. Today, the dream is alive once again."
State senator Hannah-Beth Jackson also shared a tweet Thursday in support of the decision.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
