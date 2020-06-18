Bolton asks court to dismiss Justice Department’s lawsuit over release of his book

Politics

Former national security adviser John Bolton has asked a federal court to dismiss the Department of Justice’s case against him over the coming release of his book, alleging the White House is trying to censor him for political reasons.

Federal District Judge Royce Lamberth will hold a hearing at 1 p.m. ET Friday over whether the court should block the publication of Bolton’s book before its release date next Tuesday.

The Trump administration’s request to stop the book’s publication in the name of protecting national security secrets is a longshot, given how widely copies have already been distributed.

Bolton’s lawyer in a letter last week accused the White House of trying to censor details in the book for political reasons and is expected to fight fiercely in court to protect Bolton’s First Amendment rights. Lamberth, a Ronald Reagan appointee, is known for his independence.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.