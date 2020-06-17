New York Times: Bolton says impeachment probe should have investigated Trump’s actions beyond Ukraine

Politics

Former national security adviser John Bolton claims in his new book that the House impeachment inquiry should have investigated President Donald Trump for potentially dubious actions beyond those related to Ukraine, according to the New York Times, which obtained a copy of the book in advance of its scheduled publication.

Specifically, Bolton highlights Trump’s willingness to intervene in criminal investigations “to, in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked,” noting cases involving law firms in China and Turkey, the Times said. “The pattern looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we couldn’t accept,” Bolton writes, according to the Times.

Bolton’s book, titled “In the Room Where it Happened,” is scheduled for publication next week but has been the focus of a months-long legal battle between the White House and the former national security adviser.

The legal fight over the release of the book, which is billed as an insider’s rebuke of Trump’s foreign policy, escalated Tuesday as the Trump administration went to court to try to claw back Bolton’s earnings for the book and to potentially stop the its publication, arguing in a lawsuit that Bolton had breached non-disclosure agreements and was risking national security by exposing classified information.

The suit, filed in Washington, DC, federal court, alleges that Bolton’s 500-plus page manuscript was “rife with classified information,” and prosecutors say that Bolton backed out of an ongoing White House vetting process for the book that he’d been obligated to do as a result of the agreements.

“(Bolton) struck a bargain with the United States as a condition of his employment in one of the most sensitive and important national security positions in the United States Government and now wants to renege on that bargain by unilaterally deciding that the prepublication review process is complete and deciding for himself whether classified information should be made public,” prosecutors write.

The legal approach in the case is one of the more extreme attempts in recent years to stop a former Trump adviser from recounting his experience, and the administration’s longshot attempt to stop the book’s publication raises major First Amendment implications.

This story is breaking and will be updated.