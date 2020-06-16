Northam to push legislation to make Juneteenth a paid state holiday

Politics

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he would be introducing legislation to make Juneteenth a paid state holiday.

“It’s time we elevate this, not just a celebration by and for some Virginians, but one acknowledged and celebrated by all of us,” Northam, a Democrat, said at a news conference in Richmond.

Northam said Virginia ceremonially recognizes Juneteenth Independence Day with an annual written proclamation, “but we need to do much more.” His action, Northam said, would formalize that observation.

The June 19 holiday celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and told slaves of their emancipation — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation and months after the end of the Civil War.

The Emancipation Proclamation declared all slaves in the states held by the Confederacy to be free. In practice, this meant that slaves in those states were freed once the Union army liberated them and it took until more than two months after the end of the war — and Lincoln’s death — for Union troops to reach Galveston.

Northam’s announcement Tuesday marks the latest move from the governor to reckon with Virginia’s history as a Confederate state.

In April, Northam signed a bill into law that removed the Lee-Jackson Day holiday, which honored Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, and instead established Election Day as a holiday.

The governor announced earlier this month plans to remove the state of Lee from Richmond’s Monument Avenue, an effort that was temporarily blocked by a Richmond judge and faces legal challenges.

This story is breaking and will be updated.