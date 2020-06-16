McConnell pushing GOP senators for broad support on police reform plan amid nationwide calls for action

Politics

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing for as broad support within the Senate GOP conference as possible for the emerging police overhaul bill that will be offered by GOP Sen. Tim Scott, two GOP sources told CNN, as pressure grows amid nationwide protests and civil unrest in response to high-profile episodes of police misconduct.

It also comes after tension within the Senate GOP conference on the timeline for taking up the legislation spilled out into public view.

Scott expressed concerns on Monday after some senior Senate Republicans signaled that the chamber may have to wait at least a month to take up the policing legislation, warning, “I think us waiting a month before we vote is a bad decision.”

McConnell would not say Tuesday whether he would try to bring up the emerging bill drafted by Scott to the floor for a vote before the two-week Fourth of July recess.

“We’ll let you know,” he told CNN. Asked again if he was open to it, McConnell repeated: “We’ll let you know.”

The public display of tensions within the Senate GOP conference comes as Republicans in the chamber are locked in a high-stakes battle to keep the majority in the 2020 elections.

McConnell was asked by a reporter if he plans to stay as GOP leader even if Republicans lose the majority, assuming he wins reelection. He responded, “I do.”

Senate Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota said on Tuesday that he believes McConnell is “very committed” to getting policing reform through the Senate, adding, “So much so that he is trying to slot it in on the next week or two.”

Asked if that timeline is realistic, Thune said, “It could be. It depends it the legislation comes together and we can get the support for it.”

Sen. Steve Daines, an endangered Republican running for reelection in Montana, stopped short of embracing President Donald Trump’s executive order on police reform and said he prefers the legislative approach spearheaded by Scott.

“I’m continuing to work with Tim Scott. Tim has put together a very thoughtful proposal,” Daines said when asked if Trump’s executive order goes far enough in addressing needed police reforms.

Daines said he would like to see a bipartisan agreement reached on the issue.

Asked if he would like to get something passed in the Senate before the July Fourth recess, as GOP leaders are pushing to do, Daines replied: “Sooner is better.”

Congressional Democrats are pushing their own police reform plan and more than 220 House Democrats have signed onto the legislation, a strong sign of Democratic support that ensures it will pass that chamber next week.

Scott said Monday evening that he’s had talks with some Senate Democrats but said he’s been told that Democratic leadership has urged their members not to sign onto his emerging measure.

“My understanding is that the Democrats have sent the signal that they’re not allowed to get on this bill so it’ll be interesting to see how that works,” he said.

Democrats are pushing back on this by arguing there’s no bill text yet to sign onto, though Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic leaders have expressed skepticism to the drafts of the bill.

Asked if Schumer was urging Democrats not to sign onto the Scott plan, a Schumer spokesman said: “Sen. Schumer believes we need bold, comprehensive legislation to ensure meaningful change and accountability to our nation’s police departments. We look forward to reviewing the Senate Republican proposal and seeing if it meets the moment.”