Pilot’s condition unknown after US Air Force fighter jet crashes in the North Sea off England

A US F-15 fighter jet crashed in the North Sea off England on Monday and the condition of its pilot is unknown, according to a statement from the 48th Fighter Wing.

“A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 [local time] today in the North Sea. The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom,” the statement said. “At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.”

The 48th Fighter Wing also said in the statement, “The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and U.K. Search and Rescue have been called to support.”

The UK’s Coastguard is coordinating the search response and said in a statement to CNN it received reports of “an aeroplane going down into the sea 74 nautical miles off Flamborough Head.”

“The HM Coastguard helicopter from Humberside has been sent along with Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI lifeboats. Following a Mayday broadcast by HM Coastguard, other vessels nearby are heading to the area,” the coastguard said.

Flamborough Head is on the East Yorkshire coast, in northern England.

CNN has reached out to the Pentagon for additional details.

The aircraft was from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, a US Air Force-operated base in Suffolk, England, that is home to the US Air Force’s Europe-based F-15 fighter wing.

This story is breaking and will be updated.