Top Trump official says people attending President’s rally should ‘probably’ wear face masks

Politics

A top Trump administration official said Sunday that people attending President Donald Trump’s upcoming campaign rally should “probably” wear face masks to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

“People must observe the safety guidelines. OK — must. The social distancing must be observed. Face coverings in key places must be observed,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

Asked by Tapper if Kudlow’s guidance also applied to people attending Trump’s rally on Saturday, Kudlow replied: “Well, OK. Probably so.”

CNN reported on Saturday that people attending the indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have to agree not to sue Trump’s reelection campaign if they contract coronavirus. By registering for the event, rallygoers must agree to a disclaimer that states they acknowledge the “inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”

“By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury,” the disclaimer reads.

Current guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to wear masks in public when they are unable to socially distance from others to combat the spread of the deadly virus. Many cities have also ordered their citizens to wear them while taking public transportation or shopping at stores.

There are more than 2,074,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US, and more than 115,000 Americans have died, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.