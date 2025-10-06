A new tropical storm could form in the Atlantic this week as hurricane season shows no signs of stopping

By CNN Meteorologist Chris Dolce

(CNN) — A new tropical storm could form in the Atlantic this week and continue the 2025 hurricane season’s backloaded burst of tropical activity.

Even though fewer storms tend to form now, in the late-season, history has shown how devastating they can be, particularly since development areas shift closer to land.

The next potential storm isn’t close to land yet. A burst of stormy weather located in the central tropical Atlantic could form into a tropical depression or storm in the next few days as it tracks west. The next storm name is Jerry.

It’s a slightly unusual sight for this time of year. Storms that track across the Atlantic between Africa and the Caribbean, and help to form about 85% of all intense hurricanes, usually begin to die down by now.

Potential Jerry is likely to track near or north of the northeast Caribbean islands by later this week, but it’s not clear yet how strong it will be at that time.

It’s unlikely this system will be a threat to the mainland US because a cold front will sweep off the East Coast and help deflect it out to sea.

East Coast cold fronts like these become more common in October, so more worrisome for the US are late-season storms that often form in the Gulf and Caribbean. Since these regions are closer to land, any storms that form have a greater chance to cause dangerous impacts.

There are no threats brewing in these areas right now, but that could change as we head toward mid-October.

A broad area of stormy weather is likely to form around that time and rotate around the western Caribbean region, according to an outlook issued last week by Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane expert and research scientist at Colorado State University.

Known as the Central American Gyre, this area of stormy weather and spin is notorious for generating late-season storms. It’s too early to know if this weather pattern will produce a storm this October, but forecasters will be monitoring the region deeper into the month.

Boom or bust to finish the season?

Four named storms typically form in October and November, but some hurricane seasons can have a stronger finish while others mostly shut off.

The last few years illustrate this year-to-year ebb and flow. Seven storms formed during October and November last season, but just two formed during the same time in 2023.

While there are usually fewer storms at the tail end of the season, recent years show how destructive they can still be.

Hurricane Michael in 2018 was the latest in the season a Category 5 has made landfall in the US after it roared into the Florida Panhandle on October 10. Two years earlier, Hurricane Matthew caused October destruction from the Caribbean to the Carolinas. And maybe most notorious of all: Hurricane Sandy morphed into a hybrid superstorm in late-October 2012 and walloped the East Coast.

Last year’s late-season run began in late-September when Hurricane Helene ravaged the Southeast with its catastrophic flooding and winds. It was punctuated by Hurricane Milton’s exceptional burst to Category 5 strength before weakening as it struck the Florida Peninsula in early October.

A similar ramp up of activity in late-September has happened this year after the Atlantic shed the hostile-for-hurricane conditions it had earlier in the month.

After Hurricane Erin rapidly intensified into a Category 5 monster in mid-August, the Atlantic mostly went to sleep. Then came a barrage of three hurricanes — Gabrielle, Humberto and Imelda — forming in a two-week-stretch to end September, breaking an unusual quiet spell.

Hurricanes Gabrielle and Humberto also rapidly intensified like Erin. Gabrielle exploded into a strong Category 4, while Humberto became the season’s second Category 5.

Still, no hurricanes have made a US landfall this season. If that luck continues through the end of November, it would be first hurricane landfall-free season in a decade.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.