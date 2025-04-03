Helpers were flung into harm’s way as tornadoes descended

By Taylor Romine, CNN Meteorologist Mary Gilbert, Andy Rose

(CNN) — Wednesday night’s tornado outbreak across at least six states had even the helpers scrambling to take cover as destructive storms beared down — and they all continued to help even as their own lives, workplaces and properties were in danger.

TV meteorologist stays on air through tornado

As a tornado was making its way through Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a meteorologist at CNN affiliate KFVS talked his audience through the disaster, all while he and his colleagues sheltered as it passed over the station.

As the tornado inched closer, chief meteorologist Grant Dade kept the radar up on air as they went into the basement to keep people up to date.

“I’ve never had to watch a tornado hit my house, hoping it’s not hitting my house,” he said, as he prepared to shelter.

While the scene outside the station wasn’t broadcast, Dade noted when the tornado passed, saying, “It went right across us.”

“That was a little bit intense folks,” he said after making his way back to the camera. “I’ve never witnessed a wedge tornado come right into the station.”

He took a moment to text his family as he had “no idea the shape of my neighborhood.”

He kept talking the audience through what the radar showed until he finally heard back that his family was all right. “My family is OK and now I’m all yours,” Dade said as he continued the broadcast.

The station posted on its Facebook page everyone there was okay.

While full reports of damage are not in yet, the station said they were seeing reports of at least one house damaged.

Tornado forces NWS to shelter

A dangerous storm came so close to the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, that the forecasters there had to practice what they preach and shelter in place.

Forecasters sheltered for about 15 minutes as a likely tornado passed just to the west.

The NWS in Davenport, Iowa, stepped in to serve as backup while the Paducah forecasters protected themselves.

NWS offices have protocols in place so life-saving information like severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings don’t stop going out when an office is under threat.

It’s only meant to be a short-term, emergency solution, but the Trump administration’s DOGE cuts could make it more permanent for some offices. Around 800 NOAA employees – including NWS forecasters – were abruptly laid off at the end of February, only for many to be reinstated and immediately placed on administrative leave until the legality of their firing is settled in the courts.

The loss of forecasters at an already understaffed agency could lead to some offices doubling up on life-saving work or providing frequent backup for critically understaffed offices.

Emergency management spokesperson takes cover

The person responsible for informing the public about storm damage throughout Tennessee was among those who had to take cover early Thursday morning.

“The emergency alert came out, and we’re taking cover,” Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security spokesperson Jason Pack said in a Facebook video. “So we do take our own advice.”

Pack spoke from a Nashville hotel bathroom, where he said he and other first responders were preparing for a training event. The city was put under a tornado warning at about 3:30 a.m. local time.

