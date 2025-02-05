Heavy rain and landslides force road closures across California as another round of rainfall is on the way



By Hanna Park and Robert Shackelford, CNN

(CNN) — California remains in the grip of an unrelenting atmospheric river delivering record-breaking rainfall, heavy mountain snow and destructive winds. Since the weekend, the storm has triggered widespread flooding, landslides and shattered decades-old precipitation records across the state while a new storm is looming.

The first storm, which impacted a large swath of the state, including Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay and Sacramento, is expected to taper off by midday Wednesday.

Northern California bore the brunt of the impacts, with reports of landslides and flooding in urban and low-lying areas.

In Southern California Los Angeles County, still recovering from recent wildfires, may receive up to an inch of rainfall, with the heaviest showers likely before noon Wednesday. San Luis Obispo County is expected to receive 1 to 2 inches in lower elevations and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains before tapering off by 8 a.m. Wednesday. Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties could see up to 1.5 inches in lower areas and 2 to 3 inches in the mountains during the same window.

The second atmospheric river-fueled storm is set to arrive Thursday, with warnings of renewed flood watches, landslides and disruptions in already saturated regions. Central California will likely see additional flood watches, while Southern California is expected to receive up to an inch of rain in lower elevations and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains, renewing the threat of mudslides in areas recently burned by destructive wildfires.

The heaviest rainfall is forecast between midday Thursday and early Friday morning, further straining the state’s waterlogged landscapes.

Here are the latest impacts:

House swept into Russian River amid relentless storms

Northern California bore the brunt of the storm Tuesday when a rain-saturated hillside in Forestville gave way, sending a house sliding into the Russian River near the Forest Hills Bridge, according to CNN affiliate KGO. The collapse was caused by heavy downpours and unstable soil.

California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene around 12:30 p.m. to find land and trees sliding into the river, with the home already gone, KGO reported.

“As we all know, the Russian River is a beautiful place, especially during the summer,” Sgt. Juan Valencia of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet. “But when we get these heavy rains, it’s very unpredictable.”

Authorities confirmed the home dragged into the Russian River had been unoccupied at the time of the collapse, KGO reported.

Record-breaking rainfall and flooding

The storm has unleashed staggering rainfall totals, with Palmetto, some 17 miles east of Chico, recording 22.8 inches since Friday and areas like Sweetbriar and Brush Creek, 50 miles north of Redding, nearing or exceeding 20 inches. Redding experienced Sunday its wettest February day on record, with 4.33 inches of rain surpassing a century-old record set in 1914. San Francisco also broke a daily rainfall record Tuesday with 2.53, eclipsing a record set in 1887.

Flood watches remain in effect across parts of the state through Wednesday morning, with some areas expected to see up to 3 additional inches of rain.

The Russian River in Guerneville reached minor flood stage Tuesday and is projected to rise to 35 feet — moderate flood stage — by early Wednesday, threatening homes, businesses and resorts in low-lying areas. Meanwhile, the Napa River, which had been rising rapidly Tuesday, peaked just over 24 feet before flood warnings were canceled.

Officials warn high water levels could persist as streams and creeks continue draining into major rivers, keeping many areas at risk.

Landslides and road closures add to chaos

The relentless rain has triggered landslides across California, forcing partial and full closures of key roadways. While crews work to assess damage and clear debris, some closures remain indefinite.

California State Route 70 is among the most severely impacted, as a landslide near Quincy has closed indefinitely the highway between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye, two mountain towns east of Chico and the Butte Valley.

North of Greenville, California State Route 89 is operating under one-way traffic control due to landslide debris, while crews work to stabilize the area.

In Stockton, flooding temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of California State Route 99 between Turner and Victor Road. Although the highway has since reopened, officials continue to monitor conditions closely.

Heavy snowfall paralyzes mountain travel

The Sierra Nevada has been buried under heavy snowfall, with accumulations exceeding a foot in the past 24 hours and projections reaching up to 4 feet at higher elevations. Winds gusting up to 95 mph at the peaks are creating whiteout conditions, making travel treacherous or impossible.

The storm has also brought significant snowfall to other parts of the West, including Idaho and Montana, where some areas have reported totals of 1 to 3 feet. Winter weather alerts remain active across the region, with more snow expected through Wednesday.

