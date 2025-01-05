Major winter storm bears down on America’s midsection, as millions face snow, ice or heavy rain



KSHB, CNN

By Elisa Raffa, Mary Gilbert, Michelle Watson, Gene Norman and Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Nearly 70 million people are under winter alerts nationwide, with a powerful weather system expected to bring a potent mix of snow, ice and blizzard conditions, accompanied by winds gusting up to 50 mph.

The winter storm, which has already caused snowy and icy conditions in the Central Plains, will create treacherous travel conditions and potential power outages across a vast region stretching from Missouri to the mid-Atlantic.

“For some, this could be the heaviest snowfall in over a decade,” NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center warned.

Major effects, including “considerable disruptions to daily life … dangerous or impossible driving conditions and widespread closures,” are expected from this storm through Sunday in parts of the Central US, according to the Winter Storm Severity Index.

What to expect when

Of the 70 million people under winter alerts, nearly 4 million are under blizzard warnings across much of eastern Kansas and western Missouri, with a dangerous combination of snow, ice and freezing rain ongoing across Kansas, Missouri, southern Illinois and Indiana and western Kentucky. In addition, thundersnow and thundersleet are being observed.

Throughout the day, the storm will spread east into the Ohio River Valley, then reach the Mid-Atlantic late Sunday night into much of Monday.

Kansas City, Missouri: Blizzard warning until 4 a.m. ET Monday, peaking Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. Heavy snowfall expected between 6 to 14 inches with a glaze of ice and winds gusting to 45 mph.

St. Louis, Missouri: Winter storm warning until 7 a.m. ET Monday, peaking Sunday morning through Sunday evening. Heavy mixed precipitation, icy at first turning to snow. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 4 and 12 inches and ice accumulations up to four-tenths of an inch possible.

Indianapolis, Indiana: Winter storm warning through 7 p.m. ET Monday, peaking 1 p.m. Sunday – 7 a.m. ET Monday. Heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations between 6 and 9 inches along with a glaze of ice.

Louisville, Kentucky: Winter storm warning through 7 p.m. ET Monday peaking noon Sunday – 7 a.m. ET Monday, with a secondary snow burst Monday afternoon and evening. Heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches along with ice accumulations up to three-fourths of an inch.

Cincinnati, Ohio: Winter storm warning through 11 p.m. ET Monday peaking noon Sunday – 7 a.m. ET Monday, with a secondary snow burst Monday afternoon and evening. Heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches along with ice accumulations up to .1 inch.

Charleston, West Virginia: Winter storm warning through 1 a.m. ET Tuesday peaking 1 p.m. Sunday – 1 p.m. Monday ET, with a secondary snow burst Monday afternoon and evening. Heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches along with ice accumulations between 1/2 and 1 inch.

Washington DC: Winter storm warning 10 p.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. ET Tuesday, peaking 1 a.m. – 10 p.m Monday. ET. Snow mixed with sleet with total snow accumulations between 5 to 9 inches, with some suburban areas potentially getting up to a foot. A trace of ice accumulation.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Winter weather advisory 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday, peaking between 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET. Snow accumulations between 2 to 4 inches.

Ice could cause hazardous conditions

Meanwhile, an ice storm warning remains in effect early Sunday for areas of southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. Travel of any kind in those areas is “strongly discouraged,” as the bridges and overpasses are likely to “become slick and hazardous,” according to the Weather Service.

The greatest risk of dangerous ice will set up just south of the snowiest areas. Significant icing is possible from Kansas and Missouri through the central Appalachians and potentially parts of Maryland and Delaware.

The National Weather Service said “significant icing” is expected.

“Total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations between one quarter and three quarters of an inch,” The National Weather Service said. “Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.”

The weather service in Topeka, Kansas, warned against traveling in the icy conditions.

“If you are thinking about hitting the road today, think again. Snow plows are getting stuck. Emergency vehicles are getting stuck. If you get stuck, it may be over 24 hours until someone can get to you,” NWS Topeka said on X. “Temperatures will fall below zero tonight. Do not risk it.”

Ahead of the storm, the governors of Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Arkansas and Missouri declared states of emergency, while Maryland’s governor declared a state of preparedness.

“This winter storm will likely cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions on our roads and could cause significant power outages – just 24 hours before it gets dangerously cold,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said, according to a release from his office.

Beshear posted on X Sunday that all state office buildings will be closed Monday “due to inclement weather.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin advised those with post holiday travel plans to consider leaving on Saturday instead of Sunday, given the projected size of the storm.

“I’m encouraging all Virginians, visitors, and travelers to stay alert, monitor the weather forecast, and prepare now for any potential impacts,” Youngkin said Friday.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s office said in a Saturday news release the state is preparing for the storm, which will “likely affect roads and transportation centers and could cause significant snow accumulation in some parts of the state.”

Ice amounts of 0.25 inches or more are possible, especially in parts of southern Missouri, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and almost all of Kentucky.

Any amount of ice is dangerous; just a thin layer – a light glaze to just over 0.10 inches – can turn paved surfaces into skating rinks, causing people to slip and vehicles to slide out of control.

Power outages could be widespread and long-lasting if significant icing occurs and power restoration crews can’t navigate treacherous roads. The situation could be dangerous or potentially deadly for those without access to heat in the extreme cold to come.

On Saturday, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper pleaded for people to not go on the roads as crashes had been reported.

“Please please please, stay home. This is not the time to go out and venture and take in the sights and see the scenery,” Trooper Ben Gardner said on X. “This is the time when we stay home.”

Nearly three quarters of flights out of Kansas City International Airport and half of all flights scheduled to land there were canceled Sunday morning as of 10:30 a.m. ET, per flight tracking site FlightAware. The airport had reopened runways after temporarily halting flights on Saturday due to ice.

More than half of outgoing flights and half of incoming flights at St. Louis Lambert International Airport were canceled Sunday morning, according to FlightAware.

At Columbia Regional Airport in Columbia, Missouri, there were no flights scheduled Sunday by American Airlines, which serves the small airport.

“Due to deteriorating conditions, American Airlines does not have any commercial flights scheduled to land or take off from Columbia Regional Airport on Sunday, Jan. 5,” the airport said in a statement on its website Sunday morning.

As blizzard conditions began in Topeka, Kansas, on Sunday, strong winds caused snow gusts throughout the area, as seen in video shared by the National Weather Service Topeka on Sunday morning.

“More of this can be expected through the day with drifting snow making travel nearly impossible. Stay home and stay safe,” NWS Topeka said on X.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis shared NOAA satellite imagery Sunday morning showing green splotches of lightning flashes.

“That means… we are getting thundersnow/thundersleet! This just underscores that snow/sleet rates are pretty heavy – avoid travel if at all possible!” the weather service posted on X.

Potentially historic January snowfall totals

Those with a Monday commute in places like Washington, DC, and Philadelphia might run into hazardous driving conditions as the storm is predicted to lay down several inches of snow.

The highest snow totals will pile up in the coldest areas, likely in parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia. Totals will be lower in areas where warmer air generates sleet and ice instead of snow.

This storm will be capable of unleashing more than a foot of snow and enough ice to knock out power just as the coldest temperatures of the season arrive in its wake. The storm’s forecast has also put several major cities on alert for potentially historic January snowfall totals.

St. Louis has only seen four days when more than a foot of snow fell in a day — a feat which could happen Sunday. Snow totals could range from an inch to more than a foot in parts of Missouri, depending on the storm’s track. This variable forecast extends to neighboring states as well, where some regions may see snowfall approaching record-breaking levels for January.

Kansas City and Indianapolis are among the metropolitan areas bracing for exceptional snow accumulations.

Kansas City could surpass its January record of 7.2 inches set in 2011, while Indianapolis is also in the storm’s crosshairs, with forecasts suggesting the possibility of surpassing its January record of 11.4 inches, set in 2014.

Thunderstorms in the south

Those in the south can expect rain and some embedded thunderstorms as a result of this massive winter storm. A level 3 of 5 threat of severe thunderstorms is in place Sunday for parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Damaging wind gusts and hail are the most likely threats from any severe thunderstorm but tornadoes are also possible. A tornado outbreak, including multiple rated EF3s, rocked parts of the South in late December.

The massive storm will finally exit the East Coast late Monday and fully diminish in impact overnight. But on Tuesday, temperature drops of as much as 30 degrees below normal for the eastern two-thirds of the US will lock in whatever snow and ice fall from the storm.

CNN’s Kia Fatahi, Sara Smart and Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.