Unrelenting storm train slams West Coast with powerful winds, drenching rain



CNN, KION, KONG VUE, KSBW, KIEM

By Robert Shackelford and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

(CNN) — A series of atmospheric river-fueled storms are pounding the West with powerful winds, drenching rain, heavy mountain snow and churning up massive waves and dangerous seas just off the coast.

The seemingly never-ending series of storms began over the weekend but turned deadly early this week in California.

A man died Monday morning after being trapped under debris in Sunset State Beach in central California, The Associated Press reported. A large wave likely pinned him there, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Another man was likely swept out to sea just a few miles south at Marina State Beach early Monday afternoon, authorities said. The US Coast Guard and California Highway Patrol were deployed to search for the man by air and sea but could not find him, according to the Marina Police.

Waves were around 10 feet high in the Monterey Bay area – where both incidents took place – from late Monday morning into the early afternoon, according to data from NOAA. Waves as high as 25 feet were reported elsewhere near the coast of northern and central California Monday.

The storm expanded its threats Tuesday as heavy rain deluged the northern half of California, including San Francisco. Rainfall rates could reach 3 to 4 inches per hour during the heaviest rain Tuesday, mainly in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the National Weather Service warned.

Torrential rain could create flash flooding and debris flows, especially across burn scars in the area. Burn scars are often a combination of burned plant life, debris and an altered layer of soil, which make them prone to flooding.

Heavy mountain snow will fall through Tuesday in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada and parts of the Cascades where winter weather alerts are in place. Widespread snowfall up to a foot is possible with isolated totals potentially exceeding a foot.

Along with snow, widespread wind gusts of 70 mph with isolated gusts across ridges potentially reaching 90 mph could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility to any travelers.

This storm is also whipping up winds elsewhere along the West Coast, where high wind alerts are in effect. Widespread wind gusts to 60 mph could cause power outages on land and are already amplifying dangerous waves off the coast. Waves up to 35 feet could cause coastal erosion and damage to coastal communities this week.

“Life-threatening swimming and surfing conditions and significant shoreline erosion can be expected,” the NWS warned. “Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties and beaches.”

Pier crumbles into the sea

A dramatic collapse of a section of the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf on Monday afternoon underscored growing challenges posed by climate change and the urgent need for public safety measures. A 150-foot segment of the wharf, including the iconic Dolphin Restaurant, plunged into the Pacific Ocean due to powerful waves fueled by high tides and stormy weather conditions.

Mayor Fred Keeley said two engineers and a city project manager, who were on site inspecting the wharf’s condition after previous storm damage, fell into the water during the incident. All were rescued without serious injuries. “We believe that everyone who went into the water is now accounted for and safe,” he said, emphasizing the swift response by city emergency teams.

The collapse, attributed to the relentless force of the ocean, has left significant debris, including pilings and sections of the deck, posing serious hazards to navigation and public safety. The incident was “another testament to the power of our changing climate,” City Manager Matt Huffaker said.

The wharf, a vital part of Santa Cruz’s infrastructure and tourism, was already undergoing renovations due to previous storm damage. The city was in the middle of a $4 million restoration of the wharf when the latest storm hit, Director of Parks and Recreation Tony Elliott said in a Tuesday news conference.

As the city braces for more severe weather, officials urged the public to heed high surf warnings and steer clear of the beaches. “Our coastline is wild. It’s unpredictable,” Huffaker warned, urging vigilance during the holiday season.

More storminess ahead for Christmas and beyond

The storm slamming the West Coast will move east Wednesday and could bring up to a foot of snowfall across the Rockies, just in time for Christmas Day and the start of Hanukkah.

It’ll eventually move into the Southern Plains Thursday, where its threat will shift once again, this time to severe thunderstorms. The strongest threat of severe storms could encompass eastern Texas and northwestern Louisiana Thursday afternoon, where a level 2 of 5 risk of severe storms is in place, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The West Coast will only have a short break from storms before another atmospheric river-fueled storm begins to lash the coast by Wednesday evening, bringing a prolonged round of coastal and lower-elevation rainfall and higher-elevation snowfall through the weekend.

Rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches are possible through late in the week, which could lead to additional flooding and rising river levels. Feet of snowfall could bury the area’s higher elevations and wind gusts up to 65 mph could bring life-threatening conditions to travelers, the NWS warned.

CNN Meteorologist Mary Gilbert and CNN’s Karina Tsui contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.