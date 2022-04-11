Area near Little Rock, Arkansas, hit by ‘large, extremely dangerous’ tornado

By Steve Almasy and Brandon Miller, CNN

A storm system lashing states from Oklahoma into the Midwest brought tornadoes and hail to Arkansas Monday.

A tornado emergency was declared by the National Weather Service office in Little Rock, Arkansas, for a confirmed large and destructive tornado.

“A large, extremely dangerous, and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet at 8:34 p.m. CT. “To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!”

The weather service said the tornado was reported by an observer at Little Rock Air Force Base.

At 8:19 p.m. CT, the weather service reported the tornado was located over Olmstead, or near the air base, moving east at 35 mph. Olmstead is about 15 miles north of downtown Little Rock.

As the storm system moved through the state, several tornado warnings were issued and the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center said there were five tornado reports in Arkansas.

There more than two dozen hail reports in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The weather service also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, including the city of Memphis, until 4 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

