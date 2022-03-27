Anchorage mayor asks residents to evacuate after massive avalanche

By Jamiel Lynch and Emma Tucker, CNN

Residents in the Eagle River area of Anchorage, Alaska, are being asked to evacuate after a massive avalanche cut off 100 homes without power on Thursday night, officials said.

Mayor Dave Bronson said in an emergency order that the avalanche poses a grave and immediate threat to the health, safety and welfare of the citizens due to damaged buildings, compromised roads and residents being cut off and isolated.

In addition, Anchorage residents “have experienced, or may experience, interruptions to essential lifeline, safety, and utility services,” the order states.

Police said they had no reports of anyone trapped in the snow and no homes were damaged in the avalanche, CNN reported Friday. They urged people to stay away as the snow is extremely unstable.

Authorities said the avalanche is about 60-80 feet deep and 100 feet wide.

Officers with the Anchorage Police Department responded in the early hours of Friday to reports of an avalanche that cut off residents on Hiland Road, the department said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.