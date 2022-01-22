Wildfire burns near California’s Highway 1, prompting evacuations

By Melissa Alonso and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

A wildfire near California’s legendary Highway 1, which winds along the Pacific coastline, prompted evacuation orders in Monterey County on Friday night.

The Colorado Fire was sparked in Palo Colorado Canyon in the Big Sur region, according to the county’s office of emergency services.

Due to the blaze, Highway 1 was shut near the Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur, the Department of Transportation said in a tweet early Saturday.

Evacuation orders are mandatory for “all areas West of 3800 Palo Colorado Rd. to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek,” Monterey County officials said. It’s unclear how many residents are impacted by the order.

The fire had burned around 100 acres when the evacuation order was issued Friday, CNN affiliate KCRA reported. It was located near Highway 1 north of the Bixby Bridge and near the Palo Colorado section of Monterey County, according to Caltrans.

Dry winds were pushing the fire toward the highway, according to the local National Weather Service.

“The strongest offshore (northeast) winds have peaked and expected to ease after midnight through sunrise. Humidity should trend higher by 4-6 am. Need to be on the watchout for some light southerly winds early Saturday morning,” the NWS said in a tweet.

A CalFire unit said it sent four engines to help fight the fire. And there 13 agencies responding to help fight the fire, KCRA reported.

This fire can be seen from Santa Cruz County, even though it is about 70 miles away in Monterey County, CalFire said.

The Red Cross is assisting with shelter at Carmel Middle School for those affected by the wildfire, county officials said in a tweet. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also tweeted that it will provide emergency pet supplies at that shelter.

Monterey County is home to about 430,000 residents.

California has experienced severe drought last year, which made for a devastating wildfire season.

But the recent heavy rains across the state have eradicated the highest level of drought and have greatly reduced the level 3 out of 4 “extreme drought” from 80% of the state in mid-December to only 1% this past week.

