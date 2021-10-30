Will Halloween weekend weather be a treat? Not everyone will boo

By Allison Chinchar, CNN Meteorologist

Halloween weekend looks dry for most across the US, although some may be saying “brrr” instead of “boo.” Some trick-or-treaters may need a rain jacket to accompany their costumes, while others may need snow boots.

Some towns may opt to do trick-or-treating on Saturday since kids don’t have to get up early Sunday for school. However, that may not be the best idea for all locations, weather-wise at least.

Far more areas look to have rain chances on Saturday than they do Sunday.

Areas of the Tennessee Valley are looking at high-end rain chances Saturday, including Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga.

They aren’t alone. From West Virginia up through Maine, off-and-on showers are in the forecast for most of Saturday.

Trick-or-treaters from Pittsburgh to Newark, New Jersey, to Boston may need to add a rain jacket or an umbrella to their costumes.

The one area that may benefit from having activities on Saturday would be cities from Duluth, Minnesota south to El Paso, Texas, where temperatures will be averaging 10-15 degrees above normal, along with dry conditions.

Sunday — Halloween — is definitely the more pleasant weather day across the country, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t places with rain or snow.

For much of Maine, lingering rain showers will persist, though, thankfully, it won’t be a washout. Rain showers there will gradually lessen throughout the day, so that trick-or-treating may well be dry.

Rain and snow showers are possible across portions of southern Wyoming as well as northern Colorado and extreme northern Utah. In Boulder and Fort Collins, Colorado, along with Cheyenne, Wyoming, trick-or-treaters may have to add boots to their costumes.

Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal from Great Falls, Montana, down through Denver. On the flip side, much of Maine and southern Texas will have high temperatures about 10 degrees above average.

Spooky Halloween forecast for some spooky towns

It’s not Halloween without creepy crawlies or scary costumes. What about the forecast Sunday for communities and areas with some of the spookiest names in the US?

Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina — The forecast in this Outer Banks town calls for highs in the low 70s with lots of sunshine, which makes you safe from vampires.

Casper, Wyoming — A high temperature of only 40 on Sunday, along with low-end chances for snow showers means it might be hard to find the friendly ghost through the snowflakes.

Witch Hole Pond, Maine — This area of Acadia National Park has rain showers in the forecast with high temperatures around 60 degrees…good news since the Wicked Witch of the East does not do so well with water.

Deadwood, South Dakota — Zombies don’t seem to be very affected by weather, which I guess is good since the forecast in this sleepy town on Sunday calls for high temperatures barely above freezing, with scattered clouds.

Tombstone, Arizona — Lots of sunshine here with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Ideal weather for carving creepy pumpkins.

Salem — Both the town in Oregon and the one in Massachusetts have eerily similar forecasts: High temperatures around 60 degrees with mostly cloud skies. One might say witches are playing tricks with Mother Nature.

Sleepy Hollow, New York — Expect very gloomy, overcast skies with high temperatures right around 60 degrees …. perfect weather for taking a nap.

Death Valley, California — Hot and sunny. While highs will be near 90 degrees, that’s still 8 degrees off from the daily record of 98 set back in 1966. Exactly what one would expect for Death Valley.

