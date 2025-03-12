Storm preps underway in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-.Do-it-yourself or DIY sandbag locations are open for people to prepare for the storm.

Station 7, off Standwood Dr. and Mission Ridge, has everything needed to make sandbags including shovels, bags and lots of sand.

Rain started around 2:30p.m. on Wednesday in Santa Barbara and then took a break until around 6:45p.m.

Forecasters say heavy rain is on the way along the coast.

It doesn't take long for rain to overflow on surface streets and gutters.

There are flashing signs along the 101 warning drivers about flooding on the the freeway and local roads.

United States Forest Service Wildland Firefighter Joey Presley said the rain is needed during the ongoing fire season.

"We definitely need the rain, we have had a lot of rain the past few months, but it has not actually stopped our fire season, we were actually on a fire in the Gaviota Coast 2 days ago," said Presley," it wasn't burning too much, it got up to 10 acres, but- still big enough to cause a scene."

