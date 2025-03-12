Skip to Content
Weather News

Storm preps underway in Santa Barbara

Storm preps underway in Santa Barbara
By
Updated
today at 7:14 pm
Published 7:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-.Do-it-yourself or DIY sandbag locations are open for people to prepare for the storm.

Station 7, off Standwood Dr. and Mission Ridge, has everything needed to make sandbags including shovels, bags and lots of sand.

Rain started around 2:30p.m. on Wednesday in Santa Barbara and then took a break until around 6:45p.m.

Forecasters say heavy rain is on the way along the coast.

It doesn't take long for rain to overflow on surface streets and gutters.

There are flashing signs along the 101 warning drivers about flooding on the the freeway and local roads.

United States Forest Service Wildland Firefighter Joey Presley said the rain is needed during the ongoing fire season.

"We definitely need the rain, we have had a lot of rain the past few months, but it has not actually stopped our fire season, we were actually on a fire in the Gaviota Coast 2 days ago," said Presley," it wasn't burning too much, it got up to 10 acres, but- still big enough to cause a scene."

Your News Channel will be covering rain impacts tonight on the news.

Article Topic Follows: Weather News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content