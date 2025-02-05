Skip to Content
Rain serves as a reminder to prepare for next round

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Published 5:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Sandbags, tarps and K-rails are being used to prevent rain damage in Carpinteria, Summerland and Montecito, just to name few.

People who live in those areas know just where they are needed.

A lot of people are out and about in Santa Barbara are wearing raincoats and holding umbrellas.

They needed them before and after the opening night film at Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Dozens of people waited in line in the rain before being allowed into the Arlington Theatre on opening night.

The National Weather Service, based in Oxnard, forecasted more rain in February.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist, James Brotherton, said, "so far, it is the kind of rain that is needed."

"A good soaking rain for the area but right now the probably of severe flooding are very low," said Brotherton.

The biggest totals will be 1-3 inches in some mountains areas.

Your News Channel will have more on the rain tonight on the news.

Tracy Lehr

