No worries on streets and in creeks with a light rain day, but stronger weather is in the forecast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The soft fall of rain on day two of a four-to-five-day wet weather pattern will lighten the impacts, but stronger cells are looming.

The First Alert Weather Center said Wednesday and Thursday there will likely be more wind, rain and concerns.

Creeks that were dry are a long way from flowing with the rain so easy going, however they may start moving with a more consistent pattern of precipitation in the next 72 hours.

Cachuma Lake is going into Winter with a solid supply. It is listed with 88.9% of capacity.

For those trying to get some late holiday shopping in, there will be gaps in the current flow where dry but cloudy conditions will exist. Still it's better than steady rain. The first day of Winter is close, and it will be celebrated December 21.

For those heading out to the weekly Tuesday Farmers Market, it will be held on State Street. The market operates rain or shine.