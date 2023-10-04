Schedules adapt to fall heatwave along the coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People sad to see summer turn to fall may like the weather in the forecast.

Beach volleyball courts filled up fast as the sun shined down along Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

A block away members of the Santa Barbara Swim Club took the temperatures in stride.

Students of all ages swim after school and after a dry land workout in the hot sun they couldn't wait to swim laps in the Los Banos pool.

Age group coaches Nancy Schley and Sky Labonte said they love the water in all types of weather.

"Look at their faces after dry land and they are ready to get in that pool before you snap your hands and they are in there, they love it," said Schley.

But Labonte said it is hotter than usual.

"I coach the older guys at the other end, the sun is just beaming 24/7, so, we definitely notice it and we try to play games in between to make sure we aren't focusing on the heat as much," said LaBonte.

Schley said her group swims for 90 minutes after the big kids finish their workout.

They are all training for an upcoming meet and if they had a larger public pool so they wouldn't have to have as many swimmers sharing lanes during tightly scheduled workout days and times.

The surf wasn't big enough for most surfers but a few wing foil surfers beat the heat at Faria Beach in Ventura County.

Ted Mandryk said it was 90 in Ojai.

"I am from Ojai. It was 94."

He still said the ocean water is cooler than the air temperature.

"I am going to wear a wet suit you get a little bit of wind, you get wet, and you have a chill," said Mandryk.

Dog walkers made sure to give their pets water to drink.

Marlene Kelejian said she is making the most of it by the beach since she heard it will be even hotter later in the week.

"Maybe this weekend it will be super hot I heard it will be the in the 90s, even 100s in the valley, so enjoy the day.

KC Rodrigues, who is Chumash, said she hopes people will be mindful of how they describe the fall heat.

With Indiginous people's day coming up on October 9th she said as people to be considerate by not using the work Indian next to the word summer.

She said the term is connected to negative representations of Indigenous people.

People are noticing more heat waves with blustery wind up and down the coast.

Thanks to forecasters people won't be caught off guard and plan ahead to stay cool.

Your News Channel will have more on the heat tonight on the news.